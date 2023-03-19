Jackie Kennedy's former Georgetown mansion on the market for $26.5 million

When the former first lady purchased the home, she paid less than $200,000 for it in 1963.

WASHINGTON — Jackie Kennedy Onassis' former Georgetown mansion just hit the market for $26.5 million. The home is actually three properties combined to make one massive compound. 3017, 3009 and 3003 N St NW are all connected by secret passageways inside. It is by far the most popular home on the block.

The historic home, known as the Newton Baker House, was originally built in the late 1700s.

"When it was first built, it was a 33-foot wide structure and two stories high," said Jonathan Taylor, with TTR Sotheby International Realty.

Taylor is the listing agent for the massive property. Today, the 13-bedroom, 13-bathroom home is a total of 16,000 square feet.

According to Bright MLS, if sold at list price, this home has the potential to be the most expensive residential property ever sold in D.C.

Many prominent figures and dignitaries have called this place home throughout the years.

"Many many WWI meetings and strategy sessions were held here. Similarly during WWII, of a younger Eisenhower serving scrambled eggs to people at two in the morning," Taylor said.

But the home's most famous owner is Jackie Kennedy. She purchased the home days after her husband, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. At the time, she bought the house for only $195,000. Unfortunately, Kennedy and her children were only able to live in the home for a few months.

"This became the number one tourist attraction in the area with buses pulling up in front. It became insufferable. She had established a pathway out the back to a neighboring street and would often have to escape that way," Taylor said.

Today, the home has much of its original charm, even after many renovations and upgrades throughout the years.

"It's really going to be interesting to see who purchases this and who wants to carry on the story," Taylor said.