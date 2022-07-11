From victim to advocate: Founder of Harrisburg nonprofit helps survivors of human trafficking

Justice House of Hope is a Harrisburg nonprofit working to expose the reality of human trafficking, along with the impact it's having on local communities.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Justice Maddox spends her days in Harrisburg helping victims of human trafficking, something that is prevalent across south central Pennsylvania.

"The highway, [Route] 30, it runs right through New York all the way down to Florida," said Maddox, founder and CEO of Justice House of Hope. "People are being victims of a crime they don't even know."

Her nonprofit, Justice House of Hope, works with survivors, finding them safe housing, providing access to education and legal help, along with giving them support.

"Right now, they might just need someone to talk to, they might just need to go somewhere to get detoxed, they might just need for someone to tell them 'We understand,'" Maddox explained. "So we help each survivor differently."

The organization's mission is particularly meaningful for Maddox.

That's because at the age of 12, she became a victim of human trafficking herself.

"School started changing, my grades started changing, the way I looked, the way I acted, I was always angry," she said.

After several months, Maddox became pregnant with her abuser's child.

"My mom allowed me to make the decision to either have an abortion or keep the child, of course, I ended up keeping my child," said Maddox. "I didn't want my child to be embarrassed or feel some type of way, so I never told the story."

But as her daughter grew older and learned who her father was, she helped her mother open up about her past.

"She was the one who gave me the strength to tell what happened to me and not hide behind it. She thought my story might save another person's life," Maddox explained.

Now the duo works hand-in-hand, spreading awareness of a problem affecting many others in our communities.

"I think that's the part that hurts the most, there are kids that might not know they're being trafficked," she said.

The mother and daughter are working to spread a message of justice and hope.

"We're here, we hear you, we understand you and it's not your fault...and you don't have to be alone," said Maddox.

Those at Justice House of Hope say one of the best ways to prevent human trafficking is education.

If any school, church, community or workgroup is interested in learning more about youth human trafficking, they can schedule an educational seminar with Justice House of Hope.

To schedule a seminar, you can call 717-228-4088.