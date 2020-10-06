Family First with FOX43: Talking to your kids about protests and racism

As the country continues its conversation about racism following the death of George Floyd, psychologists say you should talk to your kids about it as well.

Turn on the television, you're almost sure to see video of protesting in city streets across America.

The death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis Police has brought the topics of police brutality, and ultimately, racism, to the boiling point of a nationwide cauldron. Even Sesame Street held a town hall in conjunction with CNN to discuss the topics of racism and protests.

Basically, if Elmo is thinking about what is happening outside right now, your children probably are as well.

Licensed psychologists Doctor Amanda Kemp in Lancaster, and Doctor Dawn Crosson in Harrisburg, both say it's time to get real with your kids about racism.

"Physically put your child on your lap and say, 'There are people who are protesting right now,'" Dr. Kemp said. "That’s called an uprising, because they really want their voices to be heard."

Kemp suggests it's on parents to educate themselves before talking to their kids. The website EmbraceRace.org will help, she says.

"Parents don’t know everything. We’re just trying to do the best we can," Kemp said. "We have to assure our children that they are safe, and that we are going to keep them safe."

Being honest with your kids, both agree, is the most important part of talking to them about protesting and racial issues in this country.

"You tell them, there are some people in this world that mistreat others based on the color of their skin," Dr. Crosson said. "Unfortunately, some of those people that mistreat others are the ones in power in our society that are supposed to protect them."

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, babies can start to see race-based differences as early as six months old.

By the time they turn two, up until they're four years old, studies show they can start to form racial biases.

Once they hit 12 years old, children can be set in their believes when it comes to racial issues.

Doctor Kemp says parents can help their young kids by doing something you probably already do every night.

"If you’re coming into this for the first time you’ve got to bone up. Honestly, one of the best ways to bone up are with children's books," she said.

Kemp recommends the books of Becky Birch, whose characters are often times strong, black children, who stand out in society.

If they are older, Dr. Crosson says the conversation needs to shift to social media.