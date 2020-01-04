Family First with FOX43: Hitting the trails during 'Stay-At-Home' orders

Even though most of South Central Pennsylvania has been told to stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials say you're allowed to safely exercise.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — As Governor Tom Wolf and State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine remind Pennsylvanians daily to stay home, they're also reminding people you can head out of the house for health reasons, including getting exercise.

"Over the next two months, you can do activities where there is social distancing, like going for a walk or hike, walking the dog, or bike riding," said Dr. Levine at a recent press conference. "But not having 25 or 50 people walking together like fun-runs where people are congregating together. That would be counterproductive."

Because of this, Pennsylvania's 120 state parks and dozens of county parks trails have remained open, though facilities like restrooms and exhibits are closed.