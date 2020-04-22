Family First with FOX43: Avoiding the 'COVID 15'

You've heard about the 'Freshman 15', but what about the 'COVID 15'. It's easy to put on some extra pounds without the gym and snacking at home.

You heard about the Freshman 15, but what about the Covid 15? With stress snacking up and gym workouts down during the Coronavirus outbreak, you might start noticing a mid-section bulge that was not there before. Add working from home with easy kitchen access in the mix and you may find yourself with a couple extra pounds. In that case, here’s what you can do to avoid gaining weight during lockdown.

With chips, popcorn, and ice cream, many people are finding comfort in binging on junk food during these stressful times, but how can you avoid gaining the Covid 15 pounds? First, stay hydrated. A study out of the University of Michigan found that poor hydration is associated with higher body mass index and filling up on water can prevent overeating.

“The other thing is to make sure that you’re getting good nutrition,” says Dr. Ronan Factora, a Geriatrics Specialist at Cleveland Clinic. Unhealthy junk food may provide comfort, but there are some healthy foods that can, too! Try wild salmon, dark chocolate, and eggs to boost your mood without expanding your waistline. Finally, just because the gym is closed doesn’t mean you can’t workout. Some gyms are moving to virtual classes and exercises such as burpees, lunges, and push-ups can help you keep off those pounds without any gym equipment.