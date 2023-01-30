Dog calendar benefits Pet Pantry of Lancaster | On the Bright Side

A Lititz photographer gives back to the Pet Pantry with a dog calendar.

LITITZ, Pa. — Steve Ember has been capturing photos for the past 15 years. Dogs, like his own Carine Terrier Angus, are among his favorite subjects to shoot.

But his latest project came about in an unexpected way while he was riding along the Warwick Ephrata Rail Trail.

"I started running into a lot of people walking their dogs," said Ember. "So I would bring out a bag of treats and whenever I'd see a dog, I'd slow down and say, 'Is it okay if I give your dog a treat?'"

Ember began to develop a friendship with these local dogs and owners on the trail.

"They'd see me coming from a couple hundred feet away on the trail and you could see them getting all 'waggy!'"

As time passed, he started taking pictures during his interactions with them.

"So many of these dogs, they smile," said Ember.

This past April through October, Ember photographed more than 180 different dogs.

"It just became a real joy to be out there," he said. "I was getting the exercise, but I was also interacting with all these people and wonderful furry people."

He had been posting the pictures of the pups online, and that's when someone suggested a dog calendar.

Ember ran with the idea, keeping it all local, from the printing company to the pups pictured. He decided he wanted to donate a portion of the proceeds locally as well, to the Pet Pantry of Lancaster County.

Pet Pantry of Lancaster CEO Melody Sanders says the donation comes as they begin an expansion project.

"Right now, we are renovating dog kennels, so it came at the appropriate time," said Sanders. "How great to have somebody raising money from dogs to help other dogs."

So far, more than $400 dollars have been raised for the Pet Pantry.

Sanders says they're hoping to get the kennel space up and running by mid-summer.

Calendars are $22 dollars, with $5 dollars from each going to the pantry.