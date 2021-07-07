The group, Free Britney America, plans its first D.C. rally on Wednesday, on the day Britney Spears’ conservatorship case returns to court

WASHINGTON — As high drama returns to a Los Angeles courtroom in the case of Britney Spears’ contentious conservatorship, supporters of the pop superstar will assemble at the Lincoln Memorial Wednesday, calling for federal action to reform conservatorship law.

The D.C.-based group, Free Britney America, asked supporters to rally at the memorial at 2 p.m. Wednesday, demanding lawmakers reform the scope and limitations of the guardianships.

“The issues raised by Ms. Spears, and countless other victims of conservatorship abuse is a gross violation of human, reproductive, and civil rights,” the group wrote on its website.

“Ms. Spears' case may be a very public one, but it is just one of the thousands where individuals are being overly medicated, forced into labor, and their estate stolen. All this, under the court’s eye and approval,” said the group.

During testimony last month, the 39-year-old implored a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to give the music icon control over her own life, revealing publicly her demands to end her father’s control over her financial and family decisions.

Spears told the court she was forced to remain on birth control while under the conservatorship. The singer added she was compelled by the arrangement to perform and continue taking medication against her will.