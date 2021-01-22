Bernie Sanders selling inauguration meme merch in support of Vermont charity

100 percent of the proceeds will go to Meals on Wheels Vermont.

In the past 48 hours, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has been everywhere--literally. And now, for just forty-five dollars, he can be in your closet too.

After becoming a social media sensation for his appearance at Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday; officials with Sanders campaign took advantage of the hype and created merchandise with the now iconic meme on the front.

Donning his winter jacket and Vermont-made mittens, Senator Sanders is perched in his folding chair on an all black sweatshirt. In an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Thursday night, Sanders acknowledged seeing the memes and said, "I was just sitting there trying to keep warm. Trying to...pay attention to what was going on."

The shirts first went on sale Thursday night and quickly sold out within an hour. However, according to the campaign, the shirts are now back in stock.

According to Bernie's website, due to "overwhelming demand" it may take three to six weeks for you to receive your purchase.

All of the sweatshirts proceeds will benefit Meals on Wheels Vermont.