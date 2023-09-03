You're never too old to make new friends - 'Savannah Sipping Society' | Center Stage

Writers from shows including 'Golden Girls' and 'Designing Women' wrote this comedic play now on stage at Oyster Mill Playhouse in Cumberland County.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The cast portraying the four southern belles of Savannah say they don't take themselves too seriously in the comedy of The Savannah Sipping Society.

"It's just pure comedy," Kristin Borgersen, portraying Marla Fay, said.

Between comedic yaws from hormone jokes to lingerie, that partially holds true. But Borgersen and her co-star, Margaret Morris, give themselves away when discussing what the show means to them as individuals.

"It's four middle-aged women coming together, knowing next to nothing about each other, they think no one wants to hear what they have to say anymore and they find each other," Borgersen said.

"She [Jinx, Morris's character] has had things happen in her life that sort of parallel things that happened in my life," Morris said. "That's helpful connecting with a character."

"You're never too old to make new friends," Borgersen said.

Morris said she's always wanted to be an actress since she was "itty bitty." She said this character at Oyster Mill has provided her with much joy.

"The fact that I can now do that at my age and people allow me to, it's just awesome," Morris said.

But other than any perceived personal connection to the leading ladies of Savannah, Borgersen said after the last couple of years, a show like this hopefully will find a true place with Oyster Mill's patrons.

"It's wonderful to see people's faces and hear them laughing," Borgersen said.

Performances of The Savannah Sipping Society run at Oyster Mill Playhouse in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County through March 26th.