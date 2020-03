The challenge comes in honor of the show's fifteenth anniversary.

Are you a fan of The Office? Can you quote every line from the show?

Do you think you could watch it for 15 hours?

If so, then you could very well earn $1,000.

U.S. Dish is searching for someone to watch 15 hours of The Office in honor of the show's fifteenth anniversary.

In return for the binge, the selected participant will receive $1,000, a Netflix gift card, and a dream job kit with swag from the show.

Applications are open now through March 16.