Here are the top 10 attractions on the York State Fair midway

Strates Shows, which runs the amusement attractions at the Fair, compiled the list based on data from wristbands and ticket scans at the 2021 Fair.

The 2022 York State Fair gets underway on Friday, and one of its biggest attractions will be ready to draw a crowd once again.

With more than 70 rides, attractions, and concessions on the Strates Shows Midway, there will be plenty of things to do for thrill-seekers at this year's Fair.

Which rides are the most popular? Strates Shows recently released its "Top 10 Rides at the York State Fair" list, based off individual wristband and Fun Card Ticket scans from last year's Fair.

Here's the Top 10:

No. 10: Zero Gravity

The name says if all! Patrons stand against the wall as the ride begins to spin at dizzying speeds. As the ride pivots vertically, the g-forces kick in and pin you in place! (42” minimum,77” maximum)

No. 9: Starship 2000

Spinning at over 50rpm, this galactic ride pushes riders to the floor. As the floor gives way to the spin of centrifugal force, passengers experience the sensation of weightlessness.(42" minimum)

No. 8: Dream Wheel

Enjoy a panoramic view of the midway from 72 feet above the ground high while riding in a family sized gondola. At night, the Dream Wheel’s translucent tubs absorb the multiple colors of the super spectacular LED lighting. (40” minimum, 40” to 56” must be accompanied by a responsible patron)

No. 7: Wave Swinger

This ornately decorated giant swing set takes riders flying above the carnival crowds below. Riders are seated in one of the ride’s many suspended basket seats. As the Wave Swinger starts up, the whole structure rises and begins to rotate clockwise. When it reaches itmaximum height, the ride tilted to provide an added thrill! (42" minimum, 230 lb. maximum)

No. 6: Musik Express

Music, lights, and sounds –Get ready for spinning action as the up-and-down motion of the ride keeps you rocking and rolling (52" minimum and age 8, 78” maximum)

No. 5: Sky Flyer

High-altitude fun! This 98-foot-high vertical swing can be seen “dancing in the sky” above the Strates Shows carnival. As 24 riders slowly rise to the top, the tower begins to rotate and centrifugal force kicks in! The Sky Flyer offers adventure thrills as well as a panoramic view of the midway. Fairgoers on the ground will be sure to have their cameras out to capture the Sky Flyer's dazzling array of LED lighting. (48” minimum, 79” maximum

No. 4: Scooter/Bumper Cars

Driver’s license NOT required! There is no way better to get your traffic jam frustrations out than a ride on this carnival classic. These bumper cars let riders travel over the floor bumping, dodging, and crashing into other cars along the way. (48" minimum to drive, 42" minimum to ride)

No. 3: Thunderbolt

Enjoy the fast thrills of this circular spinning ride as cars are jostled side to side while spinning to the beat of the music (42" minimum)

No. 2: Venetian Double Carousel

For over three decades, Strates Shows signature merry-go-round has been a memory maker for fairgoers of all ages. This unique two-story, hand-painted carousel is a timeless favorite on the midway and has become one of the “first” midway rides ever enjoyed by thousands of children and their parents. (42" minimum unless accompanied by an adult)

No. 1: Giant Wheel

Truly the “King of the Midway," at 105 feet in height, Strates Shows' majestic Giant Wheel dominates the fairgrounds and the surrounding community. A spectacular sight day or night, the Giant Wheel comes alive when the sun goes down with an all-new display of LED lighting. It is the best ride to take an awesome selfie with friends as you’ll have a one-of-a-kind view behind you! (48" minimum unless accompanied by an adult.)

When the gates of the York State Fair open to the public on Friday, it will mark the 42nd year that the Orlando-based James E. Strates Shows has provided the thrills and excitement of the midway to “America’s First Fair.”