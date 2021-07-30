York State Fair heading into final weekend

The 2021 York State Fair will come to a close on Sunday, August 1.

YORK, Pa. — What better way to kick off the weekend than heading to the York State Fair?

For opening weekend, fair organizers said they didn't know what to expect as far as attendees, especially since last year was canceled due the pandemic. They aren't releasing numbers yet, but they say the guest count was much higher than they anticipated.

After a year of no rides, fair food, animals, and more, they say people were ready to get back to a York County tradition they love.

Midway will be open Friday to Sunday from noon to close. Wristbands Friday to Sunday are $25.

The 2021 York State Fair will come to a close on August 1. It's open Friday to Sunday 11 a.m. to close. Adult tickets are $8, children/teens (6-17), and college students with ID $4, children 5 and under are free. Parking is $7 and fair long parking passes are $75.

Free attractions include:

Hot-Dog Pig Racing – 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 8 p.m.

Marvelous Mutts – 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Watershow Productions – 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.

Aquatic Acrobatic Show – 3:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

The Moogician – 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m.

Professor Paddywack – Roving Daily

Rust & Flame Blacksmith Demonstrations – Daily

Butter Sculpture – Daily

Goat Mountain – Daily

You can find more information about the York State Fair on their website.