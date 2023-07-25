In honor of National Carousel Day, here are some fun facts about the Double Venetian Carousel at the York State Fair

Today is National Carousel Day, and it's the perfect time to visit the fair for a ride on the iconic two-story carousel provided by Strates Shows of Orlando.

YORK, Pa. — As if $2 Tuesday wasn't enough of an enticement to visit the York State Fair, today is also National Carousel Day—and the fair has a great one.

National Carousel Day is marked on July 25 to recognize the registration of the first patent for a carousel design, according to Strates Shows, which supplies all of the midway attractions—including its iconic two-story Venetian Double Carousel—at the York State Fair.

The first patent for a carousel was registered on July 25, 1871, by William Schneider, Strates Shows said.

In honor of National Carousel Day, here are some interesting facts about Strates Shows' legendary Double Venetian Carousel:

The ride debuted with Strates Shows in 1986

The Carousel has consistently been one of the all-time top grossing rides on the midway

It was constructed by the Bartezone company in Venice, Italy

Original cost was $375,000

Made of fiberglass, it took three Italian artists four months to hand paint the horses and gondola-like seats, as well as several dozen pirate scenes depicted on the ride’s ceiling.

Originally, it was illuminated by more than 3,500 incandescent lights which have been modernized over the last three decades.

Due to the delicate nature of much of the decorations, it takes special care and 10-15 hours of labor to set up.

At full capacity, 70+ riders can enjoy the ride, though they must be at least 42 inches tall to ride without being accompanied by an adult.

During the York State Fair, the community can take a FREE ride on the carousel on Thursday, July 27 as Strates Shows celebrates its 100th Birthday. Fairgoers can take advantage of “100 minutes of free midway rides.”