Pa. native shares his experience attending Astroworld festival where 8 people and dozens were injured

YORK, Pa. — Chase Maye has been a fan of Travis Scott since 2017.

He’s been able to go to many of his concerts -- but his dream has always been to attend Astroworld.

This year he decided he would make the trip from York to Houston to watch one of his favorite artists.

“It felt great knowing that I was finally able to go," Maye said. "After waiting so long to go and just like finally being able to experience that experience that I’ve wanted for so long."

Maye arrived to the venue on Friday with his friend Josiah and soon after, they wanted to set up camp close to the stage.

"And we just waited it out for four hours and as the time got closer everybody started piling in and it got really tight," said Maye.

Not long after Travis Scott started singing, Maye realized that something was terribly wrong.

“When he came out and nobody separated," Maye recalled. "There was no space to give and it was only getting tighter to the point where you couldn’t even turn or move, and you had elbows in your back and you just couldn’t move at all. Like your feet were off the ground because there was that little room."

He then decided to make his way out of the crowd because it was becoming too overwhelming for him.

“While I was trying to make my way out that’s when like it just overtook me and I’m like ‘I’m stuck’ and I started panicking and I think just like from the lack of water and dehydration and all that caused me to go into a panic attack and then I ended up passing out somewhere in the crowd," said Maye.

He doesn’t remember how long he was on the ground, he just remembers waking up in the medical tent.

“As soon as they realized I was okay that I was conscious," he said. "They let me just walk out. Pushed us through trying to get more people in that were waiting on the outside."

A day after the event that took the lives of 8 people and injured many, Travis Scott apologized to concertgoers in a series of Instagram stories.

“I’m honestly just devastated. I could never imagine anything like this just happening," said Scott.

Festival organizers also released a statement saying in part:

“Throughout the weekend, we have been working to provide local authorities with everything they need from us in order to complete their investigation and get everyone the answers they are looking for.”

Maye says the whole experience was emotionally distressing.

“It's just really scary to thing how close or how lucky I am to be okay and be walking and not be one of the victims. Just super thankful but at the same time ‘wow, it was not in control at all," said Maye.