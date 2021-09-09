George Clinton, Rob Base, Mya among national acts set to perform in York Saturday during 'King Street Jam' music festival

The event's organizers on Thursday released details of the COVID-19 safety measures in place for the 12-hour event, set to begin at 10 a.m.

YORK, Pa. — Citizens of York: due to your funklessness, you have brought about the second coming of DOCTOR FUNKENSTEIN!!!

(Editor's Note: That's one of the many alter-egos of George Clinton, the legendary funk performer and front man of Parliament Funkadelic).

P-Funk will visit the City of York on Sept. 9 as part of the King Street Jam, a 12-hour music festival featuring national acts performing alongside local and regional talent.

The event, promoted by the Parliament Arts Organization, will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. in the city's Royal Square District, the intersecting blocks of King, Queen, Duke, and Princess streets.

Organizers on Thursday released details on COVID-19 safety measures for attendees, staff, and artists.

“Like always, we are taking safety at our events seriously,” Delia Pabon, executive director for the Parliament Arts Organization said.

What’s expected of ticket holders and event volunteers:

When entering the event, onsite, no-contact temperature checks will be performed (temp must be below 100.4)

Handwashing stations available throughout the event footprint

Hand sanitizing stations at all event spaces

Some Royal Square Districts may require or recommend face coverings when shopping indoors

What’s expected of staff and artists:

Negative COVID test within 72 hours of event, or...

Proof of vaccination card

Limited supply of rapid tests available at a cost

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic are known for hits like "Atomic Dog," "Flashlight," "Give Up the Funk (Tear the Roof Off)," "Standing on the Verge of Getting It On," and many others.

Clinton received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

Other nationally featured acts schedule to appear include Mya, Oddisee & Good Company, and Rob Base.



"Music and the arts are back!” Cal Weary, president of the Parliament Arts Organization Board of Directors and president and CEO of York-based Weary Arts Group said.

The Royal Square District is undergoing a full beautification process to prepare for the event.



Tickets are still available for this event here.