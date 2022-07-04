Quench your thirst and enjoy an educational experience with Brewery Tours | Wandering Weatherman

Over the past few years, York County has established itself as one of America's craft beer destinations.

YORK, Pa. — Welcome to the first full week of April!

Springtime means warmer temperatures, more outdoors time, and, of course, some of those tasty drinks to quench your thirst.

This week, FOX43's Wandering Weatherman is taking you on a brewery tour.

Glenn Smith, the founder of Brewery Tours LLC, started this unique experience for a few reasons.

“The reason I created brewery tours was, I know the power of the craft beer industry, craft beer tourism," he says. "With the volume of breweries that we have here in York county, the quality of beer, I just knew it had to be shared with the rest of the world. ”

Brewery Tours was started in 2017 and shows the fascinating York County craft beer scene.

Some local breweries include Collusion Tap Works, Old Forge Brewery, Gift Horse brewing company and Mudhook.

There are a few different types of tours, including a walking tours, bus tours, charter tours, and after 2020 the pandemic, Smith even started a virtual tour.

Featuring 28 local craft breweries, each tour includes beer guides for an educational journey.

You get to meet local brewers, and here’s the best part: You get to taste some of the most delicious beers in all of south central PA.

