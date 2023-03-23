Pop-punk stars Yellowcard will perform at Hershey's GIANT Center on August 15

Celebrating 20 years of their breakthrough album “Ocean Avenue,” Yellowcard will be joined by special guests Mayday Parade, Story of the Year and This Wild Life.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Due to fan demand, the pop-punk band Yellowcard is adding eight new shows across the U.S. to their much-anticipated 2023 tour, including a stop at Hershey's GIANT Center on Tuesday, August 15, Hershey Entertainment announced.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com .

Celebrating 20 years of their breakthrough album “Ocean Avenue,” which was released in July 2003, Ryan Key (vocals, guitars), Sean Mackin (violin), Ryan Mendez (guitar) and Josh Portman (bass) will be embarking on a North American tour, produced by Live Nation, kicking off July 5 in Baltimore.

Mayday Parade, Story of the Year and This Wild Life will support the show date in Hershey.

Emo Night Brooklyn will also open with a special DJ set.