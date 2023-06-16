WWE announces plans to lay the SmackDown on Hershey Sept. 1

The event will feature SmackDown Superstars like Austin Theory, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, The Usos, AJ Styles, Asuka, The Brawling Brutes and many more.

HERSHEY, Pa. — FINALLY...the WWE is coming BACK to Hershey!

World Wrestling Entertainment's Friday Night Smackdown will return to the GIANT Center for a televised event on Friday, Sept. 1 at 7:45 p.m., the WWE and Hershey Entertainment said Friday.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

It's SmackDown's first show at Hershey since February 2022, the WWE said.

The upcoming event will feature a number of SmackDown Superstars, including Austin Theory, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, The Usos, AJ Styles, Asuka, The Brawling Brutes, The Street Profits and many more.