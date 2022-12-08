What to watch on FOX43

These are the best offerings from the upcoming fall season that you can expect to see on FOX43.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The summer is nearly over, but the fun doesn't stop of WPMT-FOX43!

Our fall season lineup is loaded and we are gearing up for your viewing pleasure.

MONARCH

Are you ready to meet the Romans? 🎤

Watch the series premiere of Monarch, Monday, September 11 at 8/7c on FOX43!

LEGO MASTERS

Don't miss the Season 3 premiere of LEGO Masters with host, Will Arnett, September 21 on FOX43!

BASEBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA & MLB POSTSEASON ON FOX

Baseball night in America on FOX has the rest of your regular season action on FOX43! Dates and times for MLB postseason games we air will be announced at a later date, including the 2022 World Series.

FOX43 News

Our FOX43 News team is providing nine hours of local news coverage Monday through Friday! On Saturdays, we air FOX43 Featured, which takes a look at our best stories of the week, and our weekend newscasts are slated for Saturday and Sunday nights at 10:00 p.m.!

NITTANY GAME WEEK

Nittany Game Week returns this fall on Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday mornings at 9:00 a.m., beginning on Aug. 26 & 27!