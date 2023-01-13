Talented line-up announced to perform at Shapiro-Davis inauguration celebration

Scheduled musical performers include Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson and Mt. Joy.

LITITZ, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the talent lineup for the inaugural celebration, including some big names.

Scheduled musical performers include Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robinson and Mt. Joy.

The celebration will be hosted at Rock Lititz, a live entertainment production complex in Lancaster County.

"We are honored and excited to have such top level talent, representing our Commonwealth’s great diversity, performing at the Inaugural Celebration,” said Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee Executive Director Amanda Warren.

The Inaugural Committee is planning a dynamic celebration that brings people together around great music to mark the beginning of the Shapiro-Davis administration.

The celebration will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17 following the inauguration ceremony at the State Capitol Complex.

More information on each performer can be found below:

Wiz Khalifa: A Pittsburgh native, the rapper a multi-platinum-selling, Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated recording artist. Khalifa moved to Pittsburgh in 1996 and attended Taylor Allderdice High School. Soon after moving to Pittsburgh, he began to write and perform his own lyrics before he was a teenager.

In 2009, Wiz Khalifa’s hit debut single for Atlantic, "Black and Yellow,” a tribute to his hometown of Pittsburgh, debuted at number 100 and eventually peaked at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In March 2015, he released "See You Again" (featuring Charlie Puth) for the soundtrack of the film Furious 7 and the song peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 non-consecutive weeks.



Pittsburgh City Council declared 12/12/12 (December 12, 2012) to be Wiz Khalifa Day in the city. Wiz Khalifa graduated from Pittsburgh's Taylor Allderdice High School.

Smokey Robinson: Singer, songwriter and record producer Smokey Robinson was born William Robinson Jr. on February 19, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan.

In the early 1950s, he formed the Matadors, which later became the world-famous group, The Miracles. A chance meeting with record producer Berry Gordy Jr. led to a contract with Motown Records as well as an important working relationship.



The Miracles scored their first big hit with "Shop Around" (1960) and developed quite a following with their energetic R&B sound. The group has numerous hits, including "You Really Got a Hold on Me" (1962) and "I Second That Emotion" (1967).

Robinson’s work is essential in the founding of Motown. A prolific songwriter, he is credited with 4,000 songs and 37 Top 40 hits, including "Tears of a Clown," "Tracks of My Tears," and "Love Machine." Robinson also served as vice president of Motown Records, writing and producing hits for groups such as The Temptations ("My Girl") and Mary Wells ("My Guy").

Though Michigan-born, Robinson has strong business and personal ties to Pittsburgh, where he does business, owns property, and spends time.

Mt. Joy: The Philadelphia quintet – Matt Quinn [vocals, guitar], Sam Cooper [guitar], Sotiris Eliopoulos [drums], Jackie Miclau [keys, piano], and Michael Byrnes [bass] – take their name from the Pennsylvania town about four hours from their Philadelphia base.

Forming in 2016, they made their mark two years later when their self-titled Mt. Joy debut album spun off "Silver Lining," an uplifting power ballad that went to #1 at AAA radio (Billboard Adult Alternative Airplay) and has eclipsed over 120 million Spotify streams to date.

Over the past four years, Mt. Joy has amassed over half a billion streams and has earned acclaim from NPR, Billboard, Rolling Stone, The Line of Best Fit, and more.

The band has performed at a variety of festivals such as Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo and has toured with The Lumineers, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Revivalists, and The Head and The Heart.

Additionally, the band has performed on Stephen Colbert, CBS Morning, Samantha Bee, Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, and Conan.