The White Cliffs of Conoy | Wandering Weatherman

Let me take you to one of the most unique spots in all of Lancaster County!

May is almost here, and many people are already gearing up for summer!

That means hiking is right around the corner. Let us introduce you to one of the coolest sights in all of south central Pennsylvania – The White Cliffs of Conoy.

Located in Lancaster County, the White Cliffs of Conoy are a consequence of a limestone quarry that was started in the 1800s.

As you walk to the cliffs, you will see noticeable ruins of the old limestone factory.

Excess limestone was stored near the river, resulting in large white mountains as high as 30 feet.

While limestone is extremely durable, the Cliffs of Conoy are the result of more than 100 years of weathering.

The Cliffs of Conoy is accessible via Koser Park in Bainbridge. You have to walk about 30 minutes to get to get to your destination.

These cliffs most certainly are an incredibly unique attraction for those looking to see something out of the ordinary. It also gives us a great view of the river below.

You can prolong the hike by continuing on the trail, which would bring you to the end of Marietta, or you can turn around and head back to the parking lot.

