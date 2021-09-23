West Lampeter Community Town Fair | Wandering Weatherman

"The Senior Citizen" of Lancaster County Fairs is back this year, bringing fun games, great shows and amazing food to south central PA!

The West Lampeter Fair started off with a bang yesterday with the official fair opening around noon.

Dubbed the “Senior Citizen of Lancaster County,” The West Lampeter Fair was originally organized as an activity to display different projects prepared by students.

Now, almost 100 years later, this three-day event comprises of a unique blend of businesses, farmers and every day citizens who value community service above all else.

Some of them even take time from their every day jobs to spend their days working for the fair.

“We have 45 directors, and they’re just basically all volunteers and there’s food stands that they also volunteer in to help provide food for the fairgoers.”

Don Welk has been the President of The West Lampeter Community Fair for the last 25 years and is expecting a massive turnout this year, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic closing most fairs in 2020.

“We usually figure about 5,000 people in a day”.

Even though today brought plenty of rain that most likely deterred people from going to the fair, tomorrow is expected to bring plenty of sunshine and comfortable conditions into the area!

While there are competitions, games and entertainment, this three-day event aims to create a welcoming and educational atmosphere for all ages.

Farmers and gardeners compare produce, and children learn to appreciate high quality food products and farm animals.