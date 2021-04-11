WARM 103.3 will begin playing all Christmas music Friday at 5 p.m.

The Central Pa. radio station will also offer an online streaming alternative for those who aren't into the holiday spirit just yet, via its "Scrooge Stream."

YORK, Pa. — Yes, it hasn't even been a week since the kids were trick-or-treating.

Yes, Thanksgiving is still three weeks away.

But it (apparently) is NEVER too early to start playing Christmas music, at least not in the opinion of one Central Pennsylvania radio station.

WARM 103.3 announced on its Facebook page this week that it will make the switch to an all-holiday music format Friday at 5 p.m.

The radio station has already been delivering commercial-free Christmas music on its website, via its "Santa Stream"

Friday evening, its terrestrial radio station will get into the act.

Once the changeover occurs, the station said, it will offer an online alternative for those who aren't quite into the holiday spirit just yet.

The online stream, dubbed "The Scrooge Stream" by the radio station, will begin on Saturday, WARM 103.3 said on Facebook.