Visit space or scan the ocean floor with these free stay-at-home kids activities

Both NASA and NOAA -- America's space and ocean administrations -- offer virtual tours on their websites, plus more you can find on YouTube.

Just because it seems like the kids are grounded, doesn't mean they have to stay on the ground.

NASA offers a number of activities for young kids on its website under the NASA At Home page. You can take a virtual reality tour of the International Space Station with astronaut Suni Williams, or view the massive Hubble Space Telescope in 360-degrees.

NASA also has videos throughout its YouTube pages in stunning 4K definition.

Google is offering a way for you to virtually view Mars with a 360 degree view.

British science exploration site We The Curious is giving anyone a chance to go into deep space and get a tour of six exoplanets!

If doing hands-on work is more your child's preference, NASA is offering a series of STEM activities for kids from Kindergarten through 4th grade, from building foam rockets to solving space station emoji puzzles. Parents can also download coloring books for younger kids.