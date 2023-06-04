Turning Greek mythology into modern love, loss story in 'Hadestown' | Center Stage

The Broadway smash of the late 2010s, now on tour, hits Hershey Theatre this weekend.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Eight times a Tony-winner, now continuing a national tour, "Hadestown" takes giants of Greek mythology to form a story of love, loss and survival.

"The love, the doubt, the trust, the fear, the loss, those are all what make up our lives," Hannah Whitley, the actress portraying Eurydice in the show, said. "It's ultimately about humans and how we survive at the end of the day."

Performing in a role she's dreamed of since the Broadway debut of the musical in 2019, Whitley said it's the characters that separate this show for her.

"These characters are so vast and it's really up to the actors to fill them the way they see fit."

And it's those characters, Whitley said, that keep audience members coming back to find new details in the show they may have missed the first time. She also believes they're what will keep the show relevant amongst some of the giants of Broadway in years to come.

"It's a show, if I'm honest, that can't get outdated. We've got characters that have been around since Greek mythology and it's about human nature," Whitley said. "The problems this show addresses are unfortunately the problems history keeps repeating -- the problems we keep repeating as humans."