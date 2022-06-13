Following his cancer announcement, Toby Keith cancels July 29 concert at York State Fair

Fair officials said they are looking for an act to replace Keith on July 29. Ticket holders can either use their ticket to see the new act or get a refund.

YORK, Pa. — Following the news of his stomach cancer diagnosis on Sunday, Toby Keith has cancelled his July 29 performance at the York State Fair, officials with the fair announced on Facebook.

Keith said in a statement posted online that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall and has spent the last six months receiving chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.

"So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait," Keith wrote.

While Keith will not be able to perform in July, Tracy Byrd will still take the stage on that date, the York State Fair said on its Facebook page.

"We are already working to find a replacement act for that evening and hope to have an announcement soon," the Fair said.

Ticket holders will be able to use their tickets for the replacement act or elect to get a refund.

Refund information will be available soon, according to Fair officials.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Toby and his family as he recuperates and we look forward to hopefully hosting him at a future York State Fair," the Fair's announcement concluded.