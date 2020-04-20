Things To Do: Take a 'MasterClass' from world experts and let a Disney character say 'goodnight'

Disney is offering a toll-free phone call until the end of April where your child's favorite character can wish them a good night.

Looking for some things to do as we start another week of social distance quarantine? Try becoming an expert.

An expert at what? That's for you to decide. The website MasterClass is offering free classes over the next few weeks. What is normally a $180 a year subscription service where you can learn how to cook from Gordon Ramsay, or how to write a screenplay from Aaron Sorkin, now is helping people pass the time without having to spend a cent. These courses can be accessed Wednesdays at 8 pm ET by clicking here or going to the MasterClass YouTube channel.

April 22 : Award-winning designer Kelly Wearstler will share her interior design techniques.

: Award-winning designer Kelly Wearstler will share her interior design techniques. April 29 : Community activist/gardener Ron Finley will share tips on how to keep your plants alive.

: Community activist/gardener Ron Finley will share tips on how to keep your plants alive. May 6: Professional poker player Daniel Negreanu will share his best tips and strategies.

It's a great activity for mom and dad after you put the kids to bed. What better way to do that than with the help of Disney's finest.

From now until the end of April, you and your children can call the "Disney Bedtime Hotline" and have their favorite character wish them sweet dreams.