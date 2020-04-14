Things To Do: Start a garden or have a virtual playdate on Sesame Street

April 14 is National Gardening Day, according to NationalDayCalendar.com, and with all that extra time you have now staying at home, what better time to start your own garden.

Meanwhile, if you have young kids, all the time away from daycare, preschool, or Kindergarten can be tough, even if they don't know what's going on in the world around them. The friendly monsters on Sesame Street are here to help. Tonight at 7 p.m., "Elmo's Playdate" will air on WITF-TV and the PBS Kids app. The show features Anne Hathaway and Lin-Manuel Miranda and is about all the Sesame Street muppets and characters getting together on a virtual playdate because social distancing is keeping them away from each other.