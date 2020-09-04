Things To Do: Spend a night with the Stars and foster an animal

If you're getting lonely during you quarantine, bring some actors into your home, or even a pet for a little bit of time.

With Broadway shut down and most movie theaters closed, actors are now using their free time to give you face-to-face entertainment.

Stars In The House is a new program looking to support the arts.

Every day at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., actors are doing free, live shows and plays, and cast reunions. Some of the early participants include former Frasier star Kelsey Grammer, Danny DeVito, Andrew Lloyd webber, as well as Henry Winkler and the cast of the HBO comedy Barry.

While you're there, you can support the arts or show your appreciation by buying signed merchandise from actors like Tina Fey and Jon Hamm.

Meanwhile, if you're lonely, try bringing a forever friend into your home. If you're not able to adopt a pet though, fostering an animal can not only help out your local shelter, but give you some much needed comfort during these hard times.