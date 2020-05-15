Things To Do: Celebrate Friday in Lancaster and do a virtual beer tasting

Music Friday is back in the Red Rose City and Troegs Brewery is offering a virtual beer cheese tasting session.

Start your weekend on a high note!

It's the third Friday of the month, and that means Music Friday is back in Lancaster. This edition promises to be its most unique because of social distancing. The Lancaster Office of Promotion is calling this Music Friday a special "Porchfest" edition.

Music Friday is encouraging everyone to get on their own porch, balcony, or garage, and play their own music.

If you can't leave the house, and you're not a musician, don't worry, the music will come to you. There will be a truck driving around the city with pianist Tuck Ryan and drummer John Kaneusky.

Music Friday takes place from 5-8 p.m.

Meanwhile, if you don't live in the Red Rose City and you'd rather relax with a snack and a cold beverage, Dauphin County-based brewery Troegs and York County creamery Caputo Brothers are teaming up for a virtual beer cheese tasting.