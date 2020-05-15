Things To Do: Celebrate Friday in Lancaster and do a virtual beer tasting

Start your weekend on a high note!
It's the third Friday of the month, and that means Music Friday is back in Lancaster. This edition promises to be its most unique because of social distancing. The Lancaster Office of Promotion is calling this Music Friday a special "Porchfest" edition.
Music Friday is encouraging everyone to get on their own porch, balcony, or garage, and play their own music.
If you can't leave the house, and you're not a musician, don't worry, the music will come to you. There will be a truck driving around the city with pianist Tuck Ryan and drummer John Kaneusky.
Music Friday takes place from 5-8 p.m.
Meanwhile, if you don't live in the Red Rose City and you'd rather relax with a snack and a cold beverage, Dauphin County-based brewery Troegs and York County creamery Caputo Brothers are teaming up for a virtual beer cheese tasting.
They're calling their creation the "Perpetual Beer Cheese," and it's available at their locations in Derry Township and Spring Grove, respectively. You can also get them at Giant and Martin's grocery stores. Pick some up, and take part in their virtual tasting session, starting at 5 p.m., by signing up on the Troegs website.