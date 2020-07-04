Things To Do: Go on a date while listening to The Roots all from your couch

Even though Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show house band isn't at Rockafeller Center every night, Questlove and the whole Philadelphia-based Roots crew is still putting out daily content on its YouTube channel , including band stories, stories of other musicians, and, of course, music!

Meanwhile, if you're single and still looking for love amid the stay-at-home order, a new dating app called "Quarantine Together" is fast becoming one of the more popular tools for online dating. With the tag line, "Let's flatten this curve together," it only matches you with potential suitors after you wash your hands.