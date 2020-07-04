x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

entertainment

Things To Do: Go on a date while listening to The Roots all from your couch

A dating app allows you and a significant other to "Quarantine Together" while one of Pennsylvania's best bands is taking you behind the scenes.

The Roots aren't taking any days off during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Even though Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show house band isn't at Rockafeller Center every night, Questlove and the whole Philadelphia-based Roots crew is still putting out daily content on its YouTube channel, including band stories, stories of other musicians, and, of course, music! 

RELATED: Fun phone apps making a quarantine comeback during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Audible is now offering free audiobooks for kids stuck at home

RELATED: Stuck at home? Take the kids on a virtual Disney tour!

RELATED: Stuck inside? Teach the family how to cook!

Meanwhile, if you're single and still looking for love amid the stay-at-home order, a new dating app called "Quarantine Together" is fast becoming one of the more popular tools for online dating. With the tag line, "Let's flatten this curve together," it only matches you with potential suitors after you wash your hands.