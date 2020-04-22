Things To Do: Boo the 'Commish' or make your own IKEA meatballs

Everyone's favorite quirky Swedish furniture store is offering up their famous meatball recipe in a way only they know how.

Despite the fact there are plenty of ways to socially distance yourself by getting lost in an IKEA furniture store, there is now a way for you to at least enjoy one of its great rewards without having to step foot inside.

IKEA stores in UK and Ireland shared the recipe to recreate its Swedish meatballs. Along with the recipe, IKEA released an illustrated recipe card, printed in the style of its assembly directions. If you don't eat me, IKEA also has its recipe for vegetarian "meatballs" as well.

On Thursday, the NFL Draft will take place. Usually, the draft starts with all fans putting aside their differences to boo Commissioner Roger Goodell. However, with fans not in attendance this year, Goodell may have thought he was safe.

Not so fast.

Bud Light wants you to send them video of you booing Goodell from home. They say they will send the videos to him. Bud Light wants you to use the hashtag #BooTheCommish. For every message with the hashtag, they'll donate a dollar to charity.