Things To Do: Become an I-Naturalist or learn to code

Whether you want to stay inside or explore the great outdoors, there's plenty to do on this Wednesday

It's Earth Day, and what better way to celebrate the great outdoors than becoming a naturalist?

The app iNaturalist gives people across the globe a chance to document all the plants, animals, and fungi around them. It's great both for a great hike, or if you're not comfortable leaving the confines of your home, your backyard works just as well.