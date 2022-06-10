'The Price is Right Live' visits York's Appell Center Thursday

Today's live show gives fans a chance to play the classic games and win some fun prizes, including the possibility of a "brand new car!"

YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is in York today at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts.

The interactive stage show is based on the popular TV game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It will officially begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, so there's still time to register for those who are interested.

According to officials, the live show has given out more than $12 million in cash and assorted prizes this year.

President of the Appell Center, Todd Fogdoll says the show is a way of bringing the community together.

"What has brought more people together over the years than 'The Price is Right?'" said Fogdoll. "Children, adults, grandparents all know this show, [they] can come together and have this experience this evening."