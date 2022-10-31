The McCurdy School House | Exploring haunted locations in Pa.

The McCurdy School House was built in the 1800's and is rumored to be haunted by Civil War soldiers and children.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — The McCurdy School House was built in the 1800's and was originally a stone structure during the Battle of Gettysburg.

Local paranormal investigators said some of the soldiers and children never left the property.

Patrick, from the Gettysburg Paranormal Association, said it was not unusual for visitors to capture something strange.

“We've gotten some good EVP recordings of disembodied voices," explained Patrick. "We've seen things move on camera and we've gotten some great photographs out back.”

Patrick said behind the school house, history unfolded.

"There was a scrimmage behind the building here between Confederate militia and Union Calvary," said Patrick. "[The School House] is situated right on the hospital row and there's a lot of casualty collection sites and field hospitals all the way around the building.”

The Gettysburg Paranormal Association allowed FOX43 to investigate and try to capture something ourselves. We used real investigative gadgets— including EMF detectors and an EVP recorder.

Patrick told FOX43 to call out to the wounded soldiers and to make their presence known. He also told us to take pictures with flash throughout the building and the outside because some visitors were able to capture apparitions or "balls of light."

Unfortunately, FOX43 did not find any evidence of the paranormal.

However, the Gettysburg Paranormal Association holds ghost tours at the building for guests to find evidence themselves.