The funky, 1970s groundbreaking take on a classic in 'The Wiz' | Center Stage

The Fulton Theatre's latest production served as a Broadway groundbreaker nearly fifty years ago.

LANCASTER, Pa. — It's a 1970s funky twist on a classic that reminds you no matter your dreams, there's no place like home.

"The Wiz," a reimagining of "The Wizard of Oz," served as a groundbreaker for Black actors in American theatre nearly half a century ago. Today, it still serves as an inspiration to the director of the show at the Fulton Theatre.

"It means everything to me," E. Faye Butler said, referring to both her current and past feelings upon discovery of the musical. "To know there's a possibility I would actually be able to do the thing that I love, from my cultural standpoint, and share my story."

In past decades, Butler shared the stage with both the choreographer of the production at the Fulton -- Kenny Ingram -- and executive artistic producer of the Fulton Theatre -- Marc Robin.

She says it's a homecoming for her, bringing this production to the stage with friends of so many years.

"I first did The Wiz back in 1986 with Mr. Marc Robin. He was my flying monkey," Butler said. "There's nothing but joy and love flowing."

The show also brings an all-star cast to the stage, from "American Idol" alum Paris Bennett to Grammy-nominated gospel singer Lawrence Flowers.

But with all the star power, the camaraderie, song and dance, it's the message still that fittingly brings it all home for much of the cast, and Butler herself.

"We always think the grass is greener on the other side," Butler said. "Home is in our hearts. It's in our families. It's in our loved ones. It makes us who we are. That's what The Wiz reminds you of."