Country superstars The Chicks will perform in Hersheypark Stadium this summer

The 13-time Grammy Award winners will perform with special guest Ben Harper on Thursday, Aug. 10, Hershey Entertainment said Tuesday.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Country music superstars The Chicks will make a stop at Hersheypark Stadium this summer as part of their 2023 World Tour.

The 13-time Grammy Award winners will perform with special guest Ben Harper on Thursday, Aug. 10, Hershey Entertainment said Tuesday.

Tickets are available at www.Ticketmaster.com and www.HersheyEntertainment.com.

Fresh off the heels of their massively successful U.S. tour last summer, The Chicks announced today their return to the global stage with “The Chicks World Tour 2023.”

Produced by Live Nation, the 37-date mega tour kicks off on June 20 in Oslo, Norway, and concludes in Toronto, Canada, on September 18.

Formed in 1995 in Dallas, the band—formerly known as The Dixie Chicks until they shortened their name in 2020—consists of lead singer Natalie Maines and sisters Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer

They are the best-selling all-woman band and best-selling country group in the US, with more than 33 million albums sold.

The Chicks' biggest hits include "Cowboy Take Me Away," "Travelin' Solider," "Not Ready to Make Nice," "Wide Open Spaces" and "Goodbye Earl," among many others.

Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ben Harper will join The Chicks on nine select dates, including the stop in Hershey, which will be his first appearance on the tour.

“North America! Thank you to all our fans for making last summer so fun," The Chicks said in a press release. "We look forward to returning to the road and bringing the show to fans in new cities across the U.S. and Canada. See you soon!”