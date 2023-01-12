WWE Monday Night RAW returns to Hershey on May 22

It's the first time in nearly 12 years that World Wrestling Entertainment's flagship TV program will be televised from the GIANT Center. Here's how to get tickets.

HERSHEY, Pa. — "Finally...WWE Monday Night RAW is coming BACK to Hershey!"

World Wrestling Entertainment's flagship Monday night television show will return to the GIANT Center for the first time in nearly 12 years on Monday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m., Hershey Entertainment announced Friday.

Monday Night RAW has been a staple of the USA Network's primetime lineup since 1993, and has been televised from Hershey 10 times -- the last coming on Nov. 21, 2011.

The incredible lineup of RAW Superstars includes Seth "Freaking" Rollins, United States Champion Austin Theory, Matt Riddle, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles & The O.C., many of whom will be in action during the telecast.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.