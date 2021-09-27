This is what Pennsylvanians were watching on Netflix in 2021

In Pennsylvania, Shonda Rhimes' "Bridgerton," was the most-watched show. It follows eight siblings as they search for love during the Regency era in England.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Jan. 2021.

This year was one of big television.

Netflix was already a go-to streaming service before the pandemic, but once COVID-19 rolled around, it became even more so.

According to HighSpeedInternet.com, a service that helps its users access the best deals on high speed internet in their respective areas, 213 million subscribers total started using the service in 2020.

This is why HighSpeedInternet.com has published a study on what the most-watched Netflix show was in each state in 2021.

In Pennsylvania, Shonda Rhimes' Bridgerton, was the most-watched show.

The Emmy-nominated drama is based on Julia Quinn's bestselling romance series, which tells the story of the Bridgerton siblings, who are all trying to find love, according to Netflix. In the first season, the audience follows Daphne, as she marries the Duke of Hastings, Simon. The season explores the trials and tribulations of marriage, as well as familial ties and what is means to be royalty during the Regency era in England.

According to Fortune, 82 million Netflix accounts tuned into the title (for a span of at least two minutes) in the first four weeks that it was available. This totaled 625 million hours watched.

The series was also the most-watched in 13 other states, including New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Virginia, and the District of Columbia, according to the study.

After Bridgerton, Squid Game, Manifest, and Stranger Things, were the most popular shows nationwide, also according to the study.

The study analyzed the five most popular Netflix shows using Google Trends data. It looked at data between Jan. 1, 2021 and Oct. 20, 2021, and determined which Netflix shows in each region of the country were searched for the most.

The study used trending show data from TVGuide.com and FlixPatrol.