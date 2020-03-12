Fans not ready to say goodbye to "The Office" from streaming platform Netflix at the end of December

December 31, 2020, is the last day The Office will be on Netflix.

Editor's note: The above video is from April 10.

The end is near for fans of "The Office" who watch the show on Netflix.

December 31, 2020, is the last day viewers will be able to stream the almost 16-year-old show on the popular streaming platform.

For those who have not yet seen The Office (gasp!), it chronicles the daily shortcomings of the employees at a fictitious paper company called Dunder Mifflin located in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

In June 2019, NBCUniversal announced that it would be removing "The Office" from Netflix in 2021 to be exclusively streamed on their new streaming service Peacock.

This news devastated fans of The Office and 'newbies' who have been able to watch and re-watch their favorites episodes on Netflix:

This year Netflix has decided to get rid of The Office, Mad Men, Parks and Rec, and That 70s Show. But don't worry because they added Dawson's Creek. — Yossarian (@BEdward26) December 3, 2020

So @netflix is going to charge me more and @theofficetv is leaving. 2020 sucks. #2020 #MakeItStop — Josh McMillan (@_JoshMcMillan) December 3, 2020

When 2020 is almost over 🙌🙌 but The Office is leaving Netflix at the start of 2021 😩😭 pic.twitter.com/lQyzww0GwO — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) December 2, 2020

Netflix won’t have The Office, That 70’s Show or Parks & Rec next year but still got the nerve to raise their price — CJ® (@CJ_McFly3) December 3, 2020

Other popular shows that have already left Netflix for their parent company streaming platforms include Friends, which left in 2020 after fans begged for another year on the streaming platform, and is now available on HBO Max.

Parks and Rec also made the transition to Peacock, as well.