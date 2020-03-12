Fans not ready to say goodbye to "The Office" from streaming platform Netflix at the end of December

Editor's note: The above video is from April 10.
The end is near for fans of "The Office" who watch the show on Netflix.
December 31, 2020, is the last day viewers will be able to stream the almost 16-year-old show on the popular streaming platform.
For those who have not yet seen The Office (gasp!), it chronicles the daily shortcomings of the employees at a fictitious paper company called Dunder Mifflin located in Scranton, Pennsylvania.
In June 2019, NBCUniversal announced that it would be removing "The Office" from Netflix in 2021 to be exclusively streamed on their new streaming service Peacock.
This news devastated fans of The Office and 'newbies' who have been able to watch and re-watch their favorites episodes on Netflix:
Other popular shows that have already left Netflix for their parent company streaming platforms include Friends, which left in 2020 after fans begged for another year on the streaming platform, and is now available on HBO Max.
Parks and Rec also made the transition to Peacock, as well.
Viewers are able to access the streaming site by either paying for a premium subscription or opting for the free version which includes ads.