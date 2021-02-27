Retired Oregon couple performs pandemic-related cover songs

From Tom Petty to The Beatles, Bob and Nancy McCann are using their talent to bring joy and awareness amidst the pandemic.

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — A McMinnville couple is gaining an online following for their collection of pandemic-related cover songs.

Bob and Nancy McCann’s most recent effort is a cover of “The Waiting” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. The McCanns' version is about waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“That was fun to do,” said Nancy McCann, 67. “I liked getting out my electric [guitar]!”

The couple has been married 37 years and met while performing in the same band. While Nancy sings and strums, Bob, 75, plays the drums. Nancy’s recent songwriting streak started in November. To celebrate the presidential election, she wrote a cover of the Pennsylvania Polka in honor of President Joe Biden. The McCanns posted the Presidential Polka on Facebook and were surprised by the response.

“We thought at that time that was it! That one song,” said Bob. “But then everyone's was, ‘Oh, that's a great song! When are you going to do another one?’

Nancy said the positive reaction was surprising and flattering.

“We were kind of, ‘Somebody else viewed it! Oh somebody else! Oh now we're up to a thousand, oh my goodness!’” she laughed.

Since then, the couple has written, performed and posted nine songs, each inspired by events in the news and aimed at raising spirits and awareness during the pandemic.

“Just encourage them in this case to get the vaccine,” said Nancy. “We know there are some people who are hesitating or they can't get it, so they're feeling upset.”

The McCanns said their next song is almost done and hope to post it in the coming week. They wouldn’t say what it was, but offered a couple clues.