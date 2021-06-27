Thinking about quitting instead of heading back into the office? Here’s what you should know

An expert confirmed no matter the reason - you shouldn't hesitate to choose what’s best for you and your family.

WASHINGTON — Millions have quit their jobs in recent months, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. 4 million voluntarily left in April - a record number, since the Bureau began collecting data.

If you’ve decided now is the right time to make a change, whether that’s due to new realizations about life in the pandemic or just dreading your old commute, WUSA9’s Q And A Team reached out to a local expert to share his advice about making a transition.

QUESTION: How do you know when it's time to switch jobs?

ANSWER: Executive Director of the Alexandria/Arlington Regional Workforce Council David Remick said that you should pay close attention to how you feel at work and begin seriously considering other options if you’re struggling.

“Some telltale signs are. . . if you're getting tired, so there’s repetition in your tasks. If you're starting to dread waking up in the morning, if you start falling asleep at your computer, or are just generally not interested in what you're doing, that is definitely a sign it's time to move on,” he said. "If there are things that you don't like about your current position, or your current company, we all have transferable skills. We can always move on from one position to the next, based on some of the transferable skills that we have."

Q: Is avoiding a return to the office a good reason to search for another gig?

A: Remick explained that if it’s a problem for you, then it’s a problem that should be taken seriously.

“If they are no longer interested in the long commutes to their office or their place of business; if they enjoy working from home and working closer to their home so that they have more free time to spend with their family . . . I think everybody should be doing what's best for themselves and the family,” Remick said.

Q: How should you prepare for a big job switch?

A: “Remember to be respectful. With your former employer, if you are intent on leaving your job, please give the two-week notice or more. But also in today's day and age, I would recommend you looking for a new job before you quit. . . Go through the interviews and secure a position before you leave your current job. ” He advised. Plus, if you’re looking for a career change, be sure to center your application materials around highlighting the skills that have helped you shine in your old job, but will also help you stand out in your latest professional venture. “Make sure you highlight those transferable skills on your resume so that the new employer that you're trying to get a job with sees that you have the talent that they're looking for.”