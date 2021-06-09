It's official: Chadwick Boseman's name goes up on Howard University building

The university announced in May that its fine arts building would be renamed the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts.

WASHINGTON — It's official! Howard University's fine arts building is now the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts.

The university in D.C. posted a timelapse video online showing the letters of the new sign going up on the building. The school had previously announced in May it would be honoring the late actor. Now it's fully renamed, just in time for the new school year.

Boseman graduated from Howard in 2000. As a commencement speakers in 2018, Boseman called the school a magical place.

With the support of The Walt Disney Company’s Executive Chairman Bob Iger, the university will collaborate with Iger who will lead the fundraising effort to build a state-of-the-art facility and endowment for the college.

Yesterday, the letters were installed over the now official Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. An icon in his own right who has left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation. Thank you, Mr. Boseman.



Watch the full installation here: https://t.co/EN0Ir440r5 pic.twitter.com/FTg7b3mFQX — Howard University (@HowardU) September 3, 2021

“Chadwick’s love for Howard University was sincere, and although he did not live to see those plans through to fruition, it is my honor to ensure his legacy lives on through the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts with the support of his wife and the Chadwick Boseman Foundation," Howard President Wayne A. I. Frederick said when the plans to rename the building were announced.

Following the official renaming, the University wrote on Twitter, calling Boseman "an icon in his own right who left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation."