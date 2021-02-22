NFL coaches help families tackle race relations

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy and current quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen created a guide for parents to talk about race.

TAMPA, Fla — Celebrating diversity starts at home.

That's why former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy and current quarterbacks coach for the Buccaneers Clyde Christensen say they're challenging parents to make the topic of race a regular conversation with their kids.

The pair have been friends for 30 years and say they both had great dads who taught them to love people for who they are and to celebrate differences.

"Race relations is an area that's heavy on both of our hearts and football's given me a chance, like coach Dungy, just to get to know people who are different from me,” explained Christensen.

The two have created a guide with All Pro Dad, to help other parents spark conversations at home about celebrating diversity, with topics and questions. For example, a warm-up question on the guide is, “Of all the things that make you different, what is your favorite?”

The pair says they’ve always viewed coaching and the platform of football as much bigger than the game itself and believe there’s no better teacher for a child than parents. They hope moms and dads will take the guide and run with it, and create change in their own homes.

"We may not solve it all but maybe nip it in a generation where we have a younger generation coming up that doesn't think backward that doesn't think wrong. That it's been passed down to you wrong," Christensen said.