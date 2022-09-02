Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series gets a premiere date

In production since 2017, the show could be the most expensive television series of all time.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The journey back to Middle Earth now has a time of departure.

"The Lord of the Rings" series will premiere on Amazon Prime on Sept. 2, 2022.

Amazon made the announcement Monday while also releasing the first official image from the series.

Filming of the series, which began in 2020 and recently wrapped, took place in New Zealand where the two "Lord of the Rings" trilogies were also made, according to Variety.

While little is known about the plot of the new series, Amazon has said it will take place during the "Second Age," thousands of years prior to the events of both "The Lord of the Rings" books and "The Hobbit."

Sources of The Hollywood Reporter estimate the price tag of the series (rumored to be five seasons) could hit $1 billion. The Amazon production was first announced in 2017.

The new "Lord of the Rings" cast includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Daniel Weyman and Joseph Mawle.

On September 2, 2022, a new journey begins. pic.twitter.com/9tnR7WqDoA — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 2, 2021

