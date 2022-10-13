Lancaster native to be featured in upcoming 'LEGO Masters' episode

Dominic Forte is set to be featured in an upcoming episode, in which he and his partner had to "build an imaginative treehouse with their younger selves in mind."

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster's very own Dominic Forte is set to be featured in an upcoming episode of FOX's "LEGO Masters."

Forte joined FOX43 to discuss his appearance on Wednesday.

"LEGO Masters," is hosted by actor and executive producer Will Arnett, and "brings imagination, design, and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities, and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks," according to the network.

Teams of two compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country’s most-talented amateur LEGO builders.

The competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the next round, until the finale. The top teams will then compete for a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy, and the grand title of LEGO Masters, the network states.

Forte, along with his partner Ethan Dungan, have both amassed quite the TikTok following for their LEGO skills—with 330k followers and 1.3 million followers respectively.

During Forte's episode, the builders were set to make their childhood dreams come true by building an imaginative treehouse with their younger selves in mind. The builders specifically have to build their treehouses in real trees with no built-in support in just 10 hours, a synopsis reads.

However, Oct. 12's episode did not air, and Game 2 of the series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves was delayed by rain, pushing the start time back. The network also decided to accommodate a Padres-Dodgers game afterwards, instead of airing the new "LEGO Masters" episode.

It's unclear at this time when Forte's episode will air, but the official Twitter account for the show tweeted out the following on Wednesday:

⚠️ Builders ⚠️ Please forgive us: #LEGOMastersFox will not be airing tonight.



Come back next week for more amazing builds! pic.twitter.com/yVwi6afe9h — LEGO Masters FOX (@LEGOMastersFOX) October 13, 2022

Several fans expressed their distress over the situation on Twitter, including the following:

For every Lego Masters fan being forced to watch baseball...I'm sorry... but hey wouldn't that stadium be a cool build? I mean it needs a dragon or something but still. — Michael Thomas (@michaelTwrites) October 13, 2022

"LEGO Masters" airs weekly on Wednesdays on FOX at 9 p.m.