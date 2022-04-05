'Kenobi' makes debut on Disney+, while Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' drops on Netflix

In a development that will keep hardcore fans glued to their devices all weekend, the two highly anticipated shows premiered on the same day Friday.

Friday is a huge day for the nerd community, as two highly anticipated shows made their streaming debuts.

"Kenobi," the latest Star Wars series on Disney+, dropped the first two episodes of its six-episode limited series.

Meanwhile, over on Netflix, the first installment of "Stranger Things: Season Four" premiered with seven episodes.

The second half will hit Netflix on July 1, the streaming service said.

In "Kenobi," Ewan McGregor returns to portray Jedi knight Obi-wan Kenobi, whom he played in the three Star Wars prequel films (taking over for Sir Alec Guinness, who starred in the original trilogy).

Set 10 years after the events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith," the new Disney+ series focuses on on the traumatized Kenobi's efforts to remain hidden from evil Inquisitors, who are hunting down the surviving Jedi on the planet Tattooine.

Filled with familiar faces and surprise cameos (was that really Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers we saw?), "Kenobi" gets off to a roaring start that will likely keep Star Wars fans engaged and looking for more.