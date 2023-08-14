Prime Video sets debut date for 'Kelce,' a documentary about the Philadelphia Eagles' veteran All-Pro center

The documentary will debut on Amazon's streaming service on Sept. 12. It follows Kelce through the 2022-23 NFC Championship season with the Eagles.

PHILADELPHIA — Move over, Johnny Manziel.

Take a seat, Patrick Mahomes.

One of Philadelphia's most beloved athletes is getting his own documentary treatment on Prime Video.

Amazon's streaming service announced Monday the debut date for "Kelce," a documentary that follows Eagles' All-Pro center Jason Kelce through the 2022-23 season, during which the Birds captured the NFC Championship before falling just short against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Kelce was on the opposite sideline from his younger brother Travis, an All-Pro tight end for the Chiefs and his partner on the "New Heights" podcast.

The documentary, which was produced by 9.14 Pictures, Vera Y Productions, and NFL Films, debuts on Prime Video on September 12, according to NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

The 35-year-old Kelce is about to embark on his 13th season with the Eagles, who selected him out of the University of Cincinnati in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Kelce has grown to be the anchor of an offensive line that carried the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory in 2018 and a return to the big game last season.