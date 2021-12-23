Tired of adulting? New 'Double Dutch Club' in the Poconos helps you relive childhood memories

A new group geared toward women 40+ is something you might want to "jump" into in the new year.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — From long workdays to running the family around, ever feel like you just want to take a break from "adulting?" A-K-A, just want to feel like a kid again?

If you really need to let loose, especially around the holiday time, then check out the "40+ Double Dutch Club Poconos Sub Club."

But sorry fellas, this group is for the ladies only!

However, this fun bunch in Monroe County did let our Ryan Leckey visit to see what the excitement was all about.

On Thursday, Ryan joined the club's team captain Jennifer “Jenna” Hampton, along with other members.

The club in our area started in May 2021. They hula hoop, hopscotch, line dance, and of course, jump Double Dutch. The group even helps with community events and charities.

The local team has grown to 48 women, and they're always looking for more to join in!

According to Jenna, the original "40+ Double Dutch Club" was started in 2016 by Pamela Pelt- Robinson and Catrina Dyer-Taylor in the Chicago area.

The club started there for women from a desire to find a 'happy place' to go to when 'adulting' and the inevitable stresses of life got to be too much.

Club Goals

Provide women, age 40 and above, an opportunity to enjoy an exciting, affordable way to improve their physical, mental and spiritual health while interacting with other ladies, reliving positive childhood memories, and creating new ones!

To date, founders say the 40+ Double Dutch Club has grown to over 20,000 members and more than 100 40+ Double Dutch “Sub-Clubs” in cities and states across the world- including groups in Canada and Israel.

How To Check It Out

The Mountain Center

354 Memorial Blvd, Tobyhanna, PA 18466

Wednesday: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturdays: 12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Interested In Starting