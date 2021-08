A change to the signal of WPMT-FOX43 may leave some Chambersburg area residents unable to receive the channel until they re-scan for the signal.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — ALERT!

To remedy this issue, re-scan for channels on via your antenna/television, and you should be able to receive WPMT-FOX43 programming again.